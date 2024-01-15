Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 126,488 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 44.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 414,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,488 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $78,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $195.94. 1,699,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.86 and a fifty-two week high of $202.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

