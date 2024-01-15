Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Sold by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management lowered its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,042 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,776,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of COWZ stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.77. 1,923,303 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

