Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OUTKY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS OUTKY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.20. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,320. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.04. Outokumpu Oyj has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Outokumpu Oyj had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; long products, which includes wire rods, wires, bars, rebars, billets, blooms, slabs, and ingots; and forged and rolled billets.

