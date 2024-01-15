OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 961,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OriginClear Trading Up 3.5 %

OTCMKTS:OCLN traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 292,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,556. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. OriginClear has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.02.

OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter. OriginClear had a negative return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 63.02%.

About OriginClear

OriginClear, Inc provides water treatment solutions worldwide. It licenses its Electro Water Separation water cleanup technology that utilizes a catalytic process to concentrate and eliminate suspended solids in commercial and industrial wastewater; and Advanced Oxidation technology for reducing or eliminating dissolved organic microtoxins, which includes bacteria and viruses, hormones, drugs, and pesticides.

