Oppenheimer Raises Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target to $188.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $184.00 to $188.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WM. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Waste Management from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an equal weight rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Waste Management from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $180.36.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $181.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $181.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.56%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,269. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

