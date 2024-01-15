Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the December 15th total of 122,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ONEXF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Onex from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Onex from C$103.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

Onex Stock Performance

Shares of Onex stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.29. 4,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,422. Onex has a 1-year low of $43.80 and a 1-year high of $70.87. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.59.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 47.28%. The company had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter.

Onex Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.0727 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Onex’s payout ratio is 4.10%.

About Onex

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

