OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at KeyCorp

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Free Report) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ONEW. TheStreet downgraded OneWater Marine from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on OneWater Marine from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.40.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ONEW

OneWater Marine Stock Performance

OneWater Marine stock opened at $29.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average of $28.55. OneWater Marine has a 1 year low of $21.78 and a 1 year high of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $472.87 million, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 2.53.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). OneWater Marine had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $450.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that OneWater Marine will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneWater Marine

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONEW. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 8,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in OneWater Marine by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 686,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after buying an additional 19,590 shares during the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OneWater Marine

(Get Free Report)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.