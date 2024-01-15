OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) had its target price upped by JMP Securities from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on OneMain from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on OneMain from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays began coverage on OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on OneMain from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on OneMain from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.36.

OneMain Price Performance

OMF stock opened at $48.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.71. OneMain has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $50.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.34.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $900.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.28 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 14.58%. As a group, analysts expect that OneMain will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 73.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneMain

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in OneMain during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 129.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 71.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

