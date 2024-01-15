OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

OCX has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on OncoCyte from $4.25 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCX opened at $3.36 on Friday. OncoCyte has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.25.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.95. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 77.26% and a negative net margin of 3,923.58%. The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OncoCyte will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 90,534 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in OncoCyte by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 24,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 58.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

