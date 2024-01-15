OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the December 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OFSSH traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $22.10. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550. OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $22.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.55.

Get OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 alerts:

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a $0.3094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%.

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Company Profile

first source capital inc is a financial services company located in 151 applegrove st, sudbury, ontario, canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.