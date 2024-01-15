Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $348.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.03. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $15.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 589.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCUL. Summer Road LLC raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summer Road LLC now owns 6,122,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,203,000 after purchasing an additional 27,328 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after acquiring an additional 344,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,195,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,768,000 after acquiring an additional 116,383 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 4.4% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,061,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 87,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,576,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after buying an additional 83,254 shares in the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

