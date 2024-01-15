Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Short Interest Update

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,300 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the December 15th total of 143,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Ocado Group Price Performance

OCDDY traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.96. The company had a trading volume of 9,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,000. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Ocado Group has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $25.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.11.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

About Ocado Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services.

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.