OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Short Interest Down 28.8% in December

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 663,900 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the December 15th total of 932,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
OC Oerlikon Price Performance
OC Oerlikon stock remained flat at $4.15 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.54. OC Oerlikon has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $4.85.
About OC Oerlikon
