Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 2,283 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Oakworth Capital Inc. reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,360 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after buying an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.12. 27,587,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,323,754. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.66 billion, a PE ratio of -117.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.99. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $51.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.45.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. Intel's quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

