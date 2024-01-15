Oakworth Capital Inc. Purchases 93 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $409.56. The company had a trading volume of 39,594,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,342,820. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.46. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $273.89 and a 12 month high of $412.92.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

