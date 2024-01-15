Oakworth Capital Inc. Lowers Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.9% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.6% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,635 shares of company stock valued at $10,301,110 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded up $8.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $356.33. 2,406,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,104,222. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $357.66. The company has a market capitalization of $223.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $337.14 and its 200-day moving average is $320.75.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.82%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.59.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

