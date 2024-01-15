NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NVEE. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of NV5 Global from $136.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair began coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $119.67.

NV5 Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVEE opened at $103.97 on Thursday. NV5 Global has a 1 year low of $89.30 and a 1 year high of $142.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $239.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that NV5 Global will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Maryjo O’brien sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,211,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NV5 Global news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $277,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Maryjo O’brien sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,211,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,159,031 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,132,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,228,000 after purchasing an additional 32,931 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 837,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,712,000 after purchasing an additional 23,729 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 493,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,719,000 after purchasing an additional 19,825 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 329.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,471,000 after purchasing an additional 378,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 457,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. 71.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Featured Stories

