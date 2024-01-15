Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the December 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JRS. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 5.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 36,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 10.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 14.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 118,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of JRS stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.75. 99,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,656. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $9.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.14.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

