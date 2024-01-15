Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,460,000 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the December 15th total of 4,330,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. CIBC cut their target price on Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Nutrien from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $51.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.51. The stock has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.25. Nutrien has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $85.16.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 11.93%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutrien

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter worth $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

