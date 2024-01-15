Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the December 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTRS. Wolfe Research downgraded Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.63.
Insider Transactions at Northern Trust
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Northern Trust by 26.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after buying an additional 457,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 271.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.
Northern Trust Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NTRS traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.81. 1,092,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,689. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.45. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $100.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Northern Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.93%.
Northern Trust Company Profile
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.
