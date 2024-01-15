Niza Global Trading 32.9% Higher Over Last Week (NIZA)

Niza Global (NIZA) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last week, Niza Global has traded 32.9% higher against the US dollar. Niza Global has a total market cap of $6.53 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of Niza Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niza Global token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Niza Global Token Profile

Niza Global launched on October 2nd, 2023. Niza Global’s total supply is 8,249,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Niza Global’s official website is niza.io. Niza Global’s official Twitter account is @nizacoin.

Niza Global Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Niza Global (NIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niza Global has a current supply of 8,249,999,954 with 3,523,443,272.257335 in circulation. The last known price of Niza Global is 0.02677449 USD and is up 12.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $3,612,659.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niza.io/.”

