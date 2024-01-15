Neo Reaches Market Cap of $837.77 Million (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. One Neo coin can now be bought for about $11.88 or 0.00028022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Neo has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. Neo has a total market capitalization of $837.77 million and $36.92 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Neo

Neo (CRYPTO:NEO) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. Neo’s official website is neo.org. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO (NEO) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency designed to build decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts. It was created by a team of developers led by Da Hongfei and Erik Zhang. NEO has its own token, GAS, used to pay for transaction fees and computational resources. NEO tokens can be used for payment, as a store of value, and can be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

