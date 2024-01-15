Morgan Stanley (MS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 16th. Analysts expect Morgan Stanley to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. Morgan Stanley's revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Morgan Stanley to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MS opened at $89.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $147.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.93%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MS. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 408.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

