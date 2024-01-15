Monero (XMR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $98.74 Million

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 15th. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.86 billion and $98.74 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $155.45 or 0.00366764 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Monero has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,383.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.81 or 0.00164703 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.38 or 0.00588400 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00061850 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009411 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.14 or 0.00198528 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,384,739 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

