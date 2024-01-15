Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the December 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Midland States Bancorp stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $24.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,700. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.60. Midland States Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $27.10.

Midland States Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.4844 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

