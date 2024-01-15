Metahero (HERO) Price Tops $0.0031 on Exchanges

Metahero (HERO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Metahero token can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a market cap of $25.71 million and $800,232.95 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metahero has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Metahero

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,166,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

