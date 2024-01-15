Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Position Raised by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,459 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $25,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total transaction of $203,083.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,999,598.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total value of $203,083.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,999,598.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 744,978 shares of company stock worth $250,659,740 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $374.49 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.14 and a 12 month high of $377.06. The firm has a market cap of $962.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.07.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

