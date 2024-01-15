Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. lessened its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.8% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,056,000 after buying an additional 86,144 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 52,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.6% in the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% in the third quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,823,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,635,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.36 and a twelve month high of $119.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.61 billion, a PE ratio of 65.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

