Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Mercer International from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

Shares of MERC opened at $9.84 on Friday. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $654.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.22. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $470.82 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Mercer International by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Mercer International by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

