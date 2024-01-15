Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 520,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $28,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 8,244 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 3.2% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 19.1% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Marvell Technology by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 146,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 26,270 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,776.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $240,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,044,807.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,694,040 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $65.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.52. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -36.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

