Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 863 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MLM traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $495.88. The stock had a trading volume of 230,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.94 and a 52-week high of $500.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $475.67 and its 200 day moving average is $450.55. The firm has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.07.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

