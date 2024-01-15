MarketWise (MKTW) & The Competition Head to Head Analysis

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) is one of 423 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare MarketWise to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MarketWise and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MarketWise 0 1 2 0 2.67 MarketWise Competitors 1756 12813 25923 644 2.62

MarketWise presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.29%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 7.05%. Given MarketWise’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe MarketWise is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MarketWise 1.28% -2.23% 1.34% MarketWise Competitors -71.72% -129.62% -8.92%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares MarketWise and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

29.3% of MarketWise shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of MarketWise shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

MarketWise pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. MarketWise pays out 18.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.1% and pay out 44.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. MarketWise is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MarketWise and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MarketWise $512.40 million $17.99 million 11.00 MarketWise Competitors $1.34 billion $16.06 million -13.77

MarketWise’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than MarketWise. MarketWise is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

MarketWise has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MarketWise’s peers have a beta of 0.38, suggesting that their average stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MarketWise beats its peers on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc. operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters. It also provides a suite of stock research tools and portfolio management services under the Chaikin Analytics brand; portfolio management software tools under the TradeSmith brand name; and database of accounting-based financial summaries under the Altimetry brand. In addition, the company develops screeners, monitors, portfolio management tools, and proprietary indicators that produce a composite score to rank publicly traded companies. MarketWise, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

