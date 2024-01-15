MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. B. Riley upgraded shares of MarineMax from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Get MarineMax alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MarineMax

MarineMax Price Performance

HZO stock opened at $34.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.45. The stock has a market cap of $758.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $42.88.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $594.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.24 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in MarineMax by 4.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in MarineMax by 10.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in MarineMax by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in MarineMax by 5.1% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in MarineMax by 8.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarineMax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.