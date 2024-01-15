Malaga Cove Capital LLC Purchases 407 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 179.8% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 11,226 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 637.3% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 127,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,303,000 after acquiring an additional 110,314 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $363.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.58, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.59. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.65 and a 12 month high of $366.86.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. SVB Leerink began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.20.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,870,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

