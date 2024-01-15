MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 230 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 351.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Autodesk by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,107,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $61,219.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,107,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,290,138 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADSK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.15.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.7 %

ADSK traded up $1.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $242.44. 1,012,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,689. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.38 and a 1 year high of $245.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.64. The firm has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.47.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

