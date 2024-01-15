MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $3.58 Million Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 43,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.90.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS traded down $0.81 on Monday, reaching $89.70. 8,303,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,483,200. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.12. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.