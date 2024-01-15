MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $495.23.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT stock traded up $10.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $463.18. The stock had a trading volume of 966,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,367. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $444.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.51.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.87 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

