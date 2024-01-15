MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.39 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,486 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 100,317.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $61,629,243,000 after buying an additional 537,992,573 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 302.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,730,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,113,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313,743 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on EOG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.73.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock traded up $1.07 on Monday, hitting $116.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,010,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.50 and its 200-day moving average is $125.11. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95. The company has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.41.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

