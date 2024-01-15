MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.87 Million Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAR stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $225.50. 758,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,056. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.24. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.56 and a 1-year high of $228.94. The company has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.03%.

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.87.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

