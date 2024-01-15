MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.75 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 617.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 1,210.5% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Price Performance

NYSE:TFC traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.74. The stock had a trading volume of 8,021,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,811,589. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.53.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

