MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. TD Cowen started coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.48.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,282,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,561,922. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.27. The company has a market capitalization of $67.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

