MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,780 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 3,838 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.0% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,195 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 118,409 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 120,357 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.5% in the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 26,221 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,622,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,542,822. The company has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 2.05. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.81 and a 200-day moving average of $38.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCX

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.