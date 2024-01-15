Lyell Wealth Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Lyell Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,914 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU opened at $82.39 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.76 and a 12-month high of $87.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.53. The company has a market capitalization of $90.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $483,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,985,153. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $483,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,985,153. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,110 shares of company stock valued at $20,760,662 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MU

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.