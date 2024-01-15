Lunt Capital Management Inc. Takes $314,000 Position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ)

Lunt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Refined Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 70,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,093,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 51,538 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PIZ traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.65. 3,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a one year low of $27.16 and a one year high of $31.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average is $30.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.1162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

