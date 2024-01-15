Lunt Capital Management Inc. Sells 309 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Lunt Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 966,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,832,000 after buying an additional 78,978 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 293.4% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 33,294 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 101,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter.

VTIP traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $47.69. 1,488,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,533. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.67 and a one year high of $48.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

