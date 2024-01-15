Lunt Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,451 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Lunt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 1.5% of Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 453.0% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 9,372 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $960,000. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,195.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 77,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,938,000 after purchasing an additional 71,238 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $156.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,568,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,184,245. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $158.60. The company has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.04 and a 200-day moving average of $148.10.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

