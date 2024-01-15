Lunt Capital Management Inc. Makes New $513,000 Investment in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Lunt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000. Lunt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.41% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PIE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.49. 49,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,822. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average is $19.02. The stock has a market cap of $121.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.79. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $17.35 and a 1-year high of $20.62.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.0582 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.