Lunt Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Lunt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PTLC. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3,689.6% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 675,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,550,000 after acquiring an additional 657,678 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 303,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,387,000 after acquiring an additional 143,510 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,709,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,154,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,147,000 after acquiring an additional 125,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,108,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.40. The company had a trading volume of 210,815 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.45.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.