Lunt Capital Management Inc. Has $2.09 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Lunt Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.1% of Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 53,779,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,977,000 after buying an additional 1,742,451 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,312,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,182 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,486,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,071 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,620,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,000 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $380,348,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $33.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,162,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,300. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $34.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.16.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

