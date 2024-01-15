Lunt Capital Management Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Lunt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOAT. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:MOAT traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.80. 1,058,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.84 and its 200-day moving average is $79.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

